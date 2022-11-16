Aleah Wehr Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALEAH WEHR, 58, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died Nov. 9 at her residence. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Omar Community Center. Collins Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Service Aleah Wehr Funeral Home Inc. W.va. Cow Creek Omar Community Center Residence Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView