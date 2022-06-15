Alesa Maynard McCoy Jun 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALESA MAYNARD McCOY, 66, of Logan, W.Va., died June 12 in Tug Valley ARH. There will be no services. Collins Funeral Home of Switzer, W.Va., is overseeing arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home W.va. Collins Tug Valley Switzer Arrangement Logan Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView