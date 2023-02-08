Thank you for Reading.

Arabel Ellen Hatfield
SYSTEM

ARABEL ELLEN HATFIELD, OD, was born in Logan, W.Va., on May 5, 1949, the daughter of the late Coleman Hatfield and Arthelia Bird Hatfield. She passed away on February 4, 2023, at Charleston Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Arabel was preceded in death by her "second mother," Virginia Brandt Hatfield, as well as her heart-father-in-law, Richard Wilton. She graduated from Oak Lawn High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois, in 1967; West Virginia University in 1971, where she was a proud member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority; and the Illinois College of Optometry in 1975. She served as a president of the West Virginia Optometric Association. "Dr. A" practiced optometry in Logan at Hatfield Eye Care Associates with her father, Coleman C. Hatfield, OD, until her retirement. She also worked with her brother, Dr. R. Mark Hatfield, OD, MD, at Retina Consultants PLLC until her death. Arabel was active in the First Christian Church of Logan, where she served her Lord Jesus Christ as Music Director, Choir Director, Organist, Elder and Trustee. She also served in women's leadership roles in the WV First Christian Church denomination.

The Weather Channel and QVC will miss their most loyal viewer. She could always tell you exactly what the weather was no matter where you were, and we will always think of her whenever we check it. We encourage all who loved her to continue to play Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune in her memory. Her fur nieces, Camaro (her favorite), Scooter, Minnie, and Winnie, are lamenting their lack of treats "at 3 a.m. by the spoonful after having to wait just a minute!"

Recommended for you