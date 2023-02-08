ARABEL ELLEN HATFIELD, OD, was born in Logan, W.Va., on May 5, 1949, the daughter of the late Coleman Hatfield and Arthelia Bird Hatfield. She passed away on February 4, 2023, at Charleston Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Arabel was preceded in death by her "second mother," Virginia Brandt Hatfield, as well as her heart-father-in-law, Richard Wilton. She graduated from Oak Lawn High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois, in 1967; West Virginia University in 1971, where she was a proud member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority; and the Illinois College of Optometry in 1975. She served as a president of the West Virginia Optometric Association. "Dr. A" practiced optometry in Logan at Hatfield Eye Care Associates with her father, Coleman C. Hatfield, OD, until her retirement. She also worked with her brother, Dr. R. Mark Hatfield, OD, MD, at Retina Consultants PLLC until her death. Arabel was active in the First Christian Church of Logan, where she served her Lord Jesus Christ as Music Director, Choir Director, Organist, Elder and Trustee. She also served in women's leadership roles in the WV First Christian Church denomination.
The Weather Channel and QVC will miss their most loyal viewer. She could always tell you exactly what the weather was no matter where you were, and we will always think of her whenever we check it. We encourage all who loved her to continue to play Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune in her memory. Her fur nieces, Camaro (her favorite), Scooter, Minnie, and Winnie, are lamenting their lack of treats "at 3 a.m. by the spoonful after having to wait just a minute!"
Arabel was a loving and devoted sister. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Simpson, and her brother, Dr. R. Mark Hatfield, along with her sister(-in-law), Monica Hatfield; her heart-mother-in-law, Mary Wilton; and her heart-siblings-in-law, Vicky and Mike McNulty, and Rick and Sandy Wilton.
"Bebell's" most cherished role was being an aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She is survived by Jared (Katie) Simpson, Chad Simpson, Meghan (Nick Seidell) Yanacek, Ed Yanacek, Mary (Jeremy) Cumberledge, and Makenzie (Steven) Kresch, along with her heart-nieces and nephews, Katie (Ryan) McNulty, Jordan (Olivia) Wilton, Matthew (Kristin) Wilton. She was blessed with a plethora of great nieces and nephews: Marcus, Merrigan, and Coleman Kresch; Maeve and Finn Simpson; Taylor, Avril, and Jax Yanacek; Lincoln, Evan, and Pierce Cumberledge; and Reagan, Theo, Atticus, and Liam Wilton.
She also is preceded and survived by several loved cousins in the Lily, Goode, and Bird families. She is also survived by her beloved heart family: Stephan Browning, Chris Browning, Ed and Claudia Yanacek, Mike and Debbie Cumberledge, Dick and June Beardsley, Janet Browning, and Darlene Dingess, as well as so many others.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Logan with Reverends Tim Secrist and Tom Chafin officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in the Athens Cemetery in Athens, W.Va. Friends may call on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church of Logan. To make a donation or send a condolence go to www.honakerfuneralhome.org and click on the link for Dr. Hatfield. Honaker Funeral Home in Logan is in charge of services.