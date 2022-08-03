ARMINDA "MINDY" AUDE GLICK, 85, a longtime resident of Logan, W.Va., passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022, at her home after battling several illnesses the last few months.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Mindy was born on July 19, 1937. She was the daughter of the late James Knox and Arminda Aude.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phil Glick Jr.
Mindy was a retired schoolteacher and librarian. She had a love of learning and started her college education at Centre College in Danville, Ky., and then transferred where she earned a bachelor's degree from West Virginia University and a master's degree from Marshall University.
She was an avid reader, bridge player and golfer. She loved to entertain and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She enjoyed traveling but her favorite place was Myrtle Beach where she loved going for long walks and spending time with her family. She loved all sports but really enjoyed attending games at Logan High School over the years. She had many interests and passions but was most passionate about her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Dee Dee (Chuck) and children Parker Mindy and Cole of Raleigh, N.C., a son, Michael (Kelly) and children Drew, Grace and Evan of Burlington, N.C. and a son, Greg and children Alyx and Jarron of Logan.
Over the years, she was very active with the Girl Scouts of America, various local and travel bridge clubs, the Ladies Association of the Logan Country Club and numerous other clubs and associations in Logan.
Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Bonnie Gibson, Dee Ballentine, Debbie Atkins, Peggy Queen and Gloria Maynard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Logan High School Athletics, PO Box 1526, Logan, WV 25601 or Logan Shine Club, PO Box 973, Stollings, WV 25646.