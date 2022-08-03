Thank you for Reading.

Arminda "Mindy" Aude Glick
ARMINDA "MINDY" AUDE GLICK, 85, a longtime resident of Logan, W.Va., passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022, at her home after battling several illnesses the last few months.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.

