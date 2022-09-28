BETTY CONSTANCE POND SMITH peacefully departed this earth on September 18, 2022, in her 96th year of life.
Born on July 14, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the first-born of the two children of Pierce F. and Florence W. Pond. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia P. Tinkshell, and her husband of 69 years, Lacy L. Smith, whom she wed on December 23, 1952.
Betty's family moved to Logan, West Virginia when she was 4-years-old. She graduated from Aracoma High School, Valedictorian of her class. She began her college career at Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio and transferred to the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston where she was an Honor Graduate and received a Bachelor of Music degree. She obtained her master's degree from Columbia University, and she completed additional study at Marshall University receiving Certification in Library Science. Like her mother, Florence, she became a teacher. She taught in Logan County for 35 years, retiring in 1986. From 1948 to 1962 she was Band Director at Aracoma / Buffalo High Schools and Choral Music Directory / Librarian at Aracoma High School. From 1962 to 1971 she was Choral Music Director / Librarian at Omar Jr. High School. From 1971 to 1986 she was Choral Music Director/Assistant Librarian at Logan Senior High School. In an interview about her career as a teacher, Betty was quoted as saying, "If anything is worth doing, or trying, then you do it well and try harder with each successive performance. There will always be someone who remembers that you pushed, you prodded, you cajoled him into doing more, and being better, than he thought he could be. This self-realization will help him grow and grow. That is what teaching is about."
Betty demonstrated a commitment to her faith and a strong sense of community and family. She and her husband, Lacy, maintained the family business of her father, Pond Funeral Home, for many years. She served as Lifelong Member, Trustee, Pianist-Organist of Cole Street Missionary Baptist Church, Aracoma, W.Va.; the Dean of Music for the Guyan Valley Baptist Music Convention; and member on the Guyan Valley Deaconess Council. Betty was Past Grand Worthy Matron, Electa Prince Hall Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Lifetime member of the NEA-WVEA, Former Secretary of the Logan Public Library Board, and a member of the NAACP. Betty is known for giving private piano lessons to children from all over Logan County. She was a caring friend to members of the community and a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved writing, playing, and listening to music, sewing and knitting, reading, going to movies, traveling, shopping, cooking, and baking.
Betty is survived by her three children, Constance (Alonzo) Bell of Alexandria, Va., LaSalle (Chandra) Smith of Winfield, W.Va., and Dr. Kevin (Tammy) Smith of San Diego, Calif.; four granddaughters: Whitney Smith, Mallory and Casey Bell, and Gabriela Smith; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Visitation from 1 p.m. until the funeral services at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, 334 Crawley Creek Rd., Chapmanville, WV 25508. Reverend Frank Jones will be officiating the services.
Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va.