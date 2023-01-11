Brandon Scott Cline Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRANDON SCOTT CLINE, 38 of Horsepen, W.Va., brother of Lola Cline, died Jan. 1 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at noon Jan. 8 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags W.va. Brandon Scott Cline Funeral Home Funeral Service Chapel Lola Cline Collins Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView