Brenda Gail Compton Barker
BRENDA GAIL COMPTON BARKER, 72 of Chapmanville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 25, 2023, leaving from Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan, W.Va.

Born October 3, 1950, at Logan County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late James W. and Pansy Adams Compton.

