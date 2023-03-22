Carl Funk Mar 22, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CARL FUNK, 64, of Sarah Ann, W.Va., died March 16 at his residence. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Enology Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView