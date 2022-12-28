CAROL REECE SALVATI, a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother departed this earthly life at her home in Gig Harbor, Wash., at the age of 93 after a short illness.
Carol was born in Holden, W.Va., on January 1, 1929, to Kenneth Guy and Gladys McCallister, and graduated from Big Creek High School and Virginia Intermont College. Carol was a schoolteacher before marrying Timothy Salvati in 1952. She and Tim had five children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Carol's life was dedicated to her family first, followed by a devoted conscience and concerted effort to improve every community she lived in. Awards and recognition were numerous but it was the people she served who excited and motivated her. Whether it was serving her Church, women and children in need or the Girl Scout troops she led, she exuded love, affection, and determination.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Guy McCallister and Gladys Reece McCallister, her husband of 55 years Timothy Andrew Salvati, her youngest child Christopher Paul Salvati, brothers Kenneth (Tunny) and David McCallister, sisters-in-law Betty Kerr McCallister and Martha (Marty) McCallister, and son-in-law Judson Currey.
She is survived by four children, Cynthia McCallister Pugh (Nick), Gig Harbor Wash., Jennifer Currey, Parkersburg, W.Va., Timothy Andrew Salvati Jr., Indian Harbor Beach, Fla., and Ellen Reece Harloe (Matthew) Raleigh, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Sarah and Nicholas Pugh, Carter and Camille Currey, Reece Salvati, and Fielding, Emily and Trent Harloe; and and five great-grandchildren, Preston and Benjamin Pugh, Giliuana Harloe, James Joseph Howard VI, and Finley Harloe; sister-in-law Betty McCallister; and nephew JT McCallister. Memorial services were in Gig Harbor, Wash., on January 21st at 1 p.m. at Harbor Covenant Church.
An interment will occur on April 15, 2023, in Logan, W.Va., at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Rt. 119 Old Logan Rd. Exit, Pecks Mill, W.Va.