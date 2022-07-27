GREGORY LEE BAILEY, 63 of Hurricane went to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Greg was born on November 19, 1958, at Logan General Hospital in Logan County. He is a son of Wilburn Bailey Jr. of Man, W.Va., and Loretta Gay Babb of Panama City, Fla. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Arnold and Verlie Cooper Rice and Wilburn and Ruth Cook Bailey Sr., mother-in-law Marsha Lester, and brother-in-law Rick Lester. Greg graduated from Man High School and after a brief career in coal mining he went to SWVCC for a degree in Medical Lab Sciences. Following graduation Greg worked at CAMC Memorial Hospital as a Lab Technician for 33 years. Greg married Rosemary Lynn Lester and they had one daughter, Bobbie Jo. Greg enjoyed spending time with his family, taking trips, and watching movies. Greg was a devoted husband, always supporting Rosey and telling her to "take the trip!" He was an amazing, devoted father and Bobbie was the delight of his life. His greatest joy was watching her graduate from Marshall University Pharmacy School in April of this year. Greg had a passion for cars and his personal collection kept him busy. He never met a maintenance issue he wasn't willing to tackle. His 1986 Corvette was always his favorite vehicle to take for a cruise. When Greg wasn't under the hood of a vehicle he relished in sci-fi movies with Bobbie. Greg could be found sitting on the porch with Cheerwine, reading an NRA publication when he was taking a break. He will be sadly missed by his friends, family, and co-workers. Greg is survived by his wife Rosey of 29 years and daughter Bobbie, his parents Wilburn and Loretta, one brother Timothy Scott Bailey of Man, father-in-law Joseph Lester of Gilbert, special aunt and uncle Donald and Garnita Coffman of Orange City, Fla., and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 20 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. The funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday July 20, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with interment following at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, W.Va. Greg's dear friend Rev. David Mullins will officiate the service. Greg will be carried to rest by his wife Rosey, daughter Bobbie, close friend and supervisor Clifton Sanders, brothers-in-law David Lester and Joey Lester, and personal physician and friend Dr. Mark Douglas. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting Greg's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle the Bailey family's arrangements.
