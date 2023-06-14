IDA J. OSBORNE, 86, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Buffalo Creek, Logan County, W.Va., passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at CAMC Memorial Hospital. She was born July 29, 1936, to the late Andrew and Rosie Simpkins of Whitesville, Ky. In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard G. Osborne, daughter Brenda Campbell, brothers Clifford, Cullen, and George, sister June and sons-in-law Woodrow Booth, Robert Campbell, and Michael Williamson. Ida is survived by two sons, James Osborne (Vickie) of Lorado, W.Va., Howard G. Osborne II of Hurricane, W.Va.; three daughters, Glenna Williamson of New Lexington, Ohio, Sabrina Booth of Bedford, Va., and Tammy Davis (Kenneth) of Hurricane, W.Va., with whom she made her home; and a sister, Ann Osborne of Alum Creek, W.Va. Ida was survived by a large family of 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of more relatives and friends. Ida was a devout follower of our Lord and Savior Jesus of Nazareth and God, our Heavenly Father. She was a long-time member of Saunders Freewill Baptist Church at Lorado, W.Va., before moving from the area. She made many friends and acquaintances in the Man and Buffalo Creek area while working at Man Dairy Bar, Man Mercantile, and Druthers' Restaurant. Ida will be cremated honoring her last wishes. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and time at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Ida put her hope in the fact that one day she will be raised to eternal life into an eternal kingdom by our eternal Heavenly Father! She fought a good fight, ran a good race and now awaits the final prize. Praise God for the time she has been shared with us, she will be missed but never forgotten! Amen! Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Ida's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Osborne family arrangements.