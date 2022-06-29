CHLOE MAE RIFFE CECCHINI, 63, of Rupert, West Virginia, went to be with the lord on Saturday, June 18, 2022.She was born on February 21, 1959, in Logan, West Virginia to the late Patrick Riffe and Patsy Jarrell Riffe of Switzer, West Virginia.
Chloe had a career for several years at various auto parts jobs, as well as construction work in Covington, Virginia and Hollywood, Florida. She was a kind-hearted person who would help anyone and go with herself to help someone. She loved spending time with her family. She also loved watching westerns and reading. She put her trust and faith in the Lord.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Hedrick of Mount Lookout, West Virginia and Jodi Cecchini of Salt Lake City, Utah.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Ruby Riffe Loudermilk, grandson Kence Hedrick and nephew Alex Riffe.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister Debra Ambler of Rupert; brothers Neal Riffe of Alderson, West Virginia and Mark Riffe (Patty) of Dingess, West Virginia. She will be especially missed by her niece Phylicia and great-nephews Astyn, Cooper, Royce and great-niece Bentley. The "Aunt Coy" always took time to talk to them read a book and teach and encourage them. We were all truly Blessed by her presence in our lives.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to defray funeral expenses.