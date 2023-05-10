David Richard II Mayo

DAVID RICHARD MAYO II, born September 6, 1973, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home in Justice Addition. Davy, as he was lovingly known by his family, was a 1991 graduate of Logan Senior High School. After graduation he went to work at Mayo Mfg. Co., where he was still employed.
He considered his greatest life accomplishments to be his two beloved sons, Trevor and Trey Mayo. He was endlessly proud to be their father and would light up when he spoke of them, which was a frequent occurrence.
Davy enjoyed cheering on the WV Mountaineers and Dallas Cowboys. He had a love of good music, playing golf and reading. Davy was an avid reader and a man of faith. He loved to study history, but his passion was the Bible. He especially enjoyed learning about the Old Testament. He also loved to reminisce about growing up on Beebe Street with the "239 boys."
Davy is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Sadie Marcum, surrogate maternal grandparents Roy and Blanche Seagle and paternal grandparents Mason and Jewell Mayo.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Trevor and Trey Mayo, his father David (Amanda) Mayo, his mother Clara Marcum Mayo, one sister, Tiffany (Todd) Thompson, one stepbrother, Jacob Workman, his nephew, Tripp Thompson, niece, Tinley Thompson, along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
To respect Davy's wishes, he will be cremated.
There will be a private celebration of life at a future date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in Davy's name.