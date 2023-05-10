Thank you for Reading.

David Richard II Mayo
SYSTEM

DAVID RICHARD MAYO II, born September 6, 1973, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home in Justice Addition. Davy, as he was lovingly known by his family, was a 1991 graduate of Logan Senior High School. After graduation he went to work at Mayo Mfg. Co., where he was still employed.

He considered his greatest life accomplishments to be his two beloved sons, Trevor and Trey Mayo. He was endlessly proud to be their father and would light up when he spoke of them, which was a frequent occurrence.

Recommended for you