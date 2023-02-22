DOREEN WORKMAN ELKINS NELSON, 89, was invited into heaven on February 13, 2023. Born April 7, 1933, on Workman's Fork in Harts, West Virginia, she was the eighth of nine children of the late Floyd and Delia Adkins Workman. Her chestnut brown hair and blue eyes were striking against her fair freckled skin. A beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, and nurse to many filling a multitude of roles.
Doreen grew up in Harts, W.Va., where she met and married a Naval man, Clinton Elkins (Logan) in 1955. Together they raised three sons, Jay, Don, and Jeff in Lakewood, Colo., moving later to Basehor, Kan. (1974). There she worked and retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Leavenworth, Kan., VA Hospital. The Basehor house with the ponds, was the hub for many gatherings of family and friends. Many late nights of family, food, and games filled the house with love and laughter. Doreen enjoyed the social fundraisers of the Abdallah Shriners with Clint. Together they were avid golfers and travelers. Doreen enjoyed sewing, gardening, and canning as well. After retirement, she and Clint moved to Mesquite, Nev., a short time before his passing. There she enjoyed the warm weather on the patio with friends and time on the golf course. She also loved crocheting blankets, especially for her great-grandbabies. Doreen was a member of the Mesquite United Methodist Church where she later met and found companionship with her second husband Maury Nelson.
Doreen always found strength in her three sons: Jay (Rebecca) Elkins of Berthoud, Colo., Donald Elkins (late Ed Gunn) of Palm Springs, Calif., and Jeffrey Elkins of La Cygne, Kan. She leaves a legacy of love to her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Jason (Ruthanne) Elkins and their children Clint and Grace of Colorado, Sarah (Jonathan) Bailey and their children Jacob, Jackson and Jaymes of Wyoming, Katie Elkins of Kansas, Becky (Jacob) Bohrn and their children Reagan and Perri of Kansas, Jessy Elkins and her son Oliver of Missouri, and Cheyenne Elkins of Missouri. Doreen is survived by two brothers Robert (Sylvia) Workman and Ray (Odessa) Workman, many nephews, nieces, and lifelong friends. Doreen is preceded in death by her husband Clinton, two brothers, Irvin and Ben; four sisters, Pauline, Virginia, Rose and Eunice, and second husband Maurice.
The celebration of life will be a virtual ceremony held on her birthday, April 7th. At Doreen's request, her beloved friends and family can celebrate and honor her life by lighting a candle on her birthday. Doreen will be buried with Clint at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Kansas.