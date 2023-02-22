Thank you for Reading.

Doreen Workman Elkins Nelson
SYSTEM

DOREEN WORKMAN ELKINS NELSON, 89, was invited into heaven on February 13, 2023. Born April 7, 1933, on Workman's Fork in Harts, West Virginia, she was the eighth of nine children of the late Floyd and Delia Adkins Workman. Her chestnut brown hair and blue eyes were striking against her fair freckled skin. A beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, and nurse to many filling a multitude of roles.

Doreen grew up in Harts, W.Va., where she met and married a Naval man, Clinton Elkins (Logan) in 1955. Together they raised three sons, Jay, Don, and Jeff in Lakewood, Colo., moving later to Basehor, Kan. (1974). There she worked and retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Leavenworth, Kan., VA Hospital. The Basehor house with the ponds, was the hub for many gatherings of family and friends. Many late nights of family, food, and games filled the house with love and laughter. Doreen enjoyed the social fundraisers of the Abdallah Shriners with Clint. Together they were avid golfers and travelers. Doreen enjoyed sewing, gardening, and canning as well. After retirement, she and Clint moved to Mesquite, Nev., a short time before his passing. There she enjoyed the warm weather on the patio with friends and time on the golf course. She also loved crocheting blankets, especially for her great-grandbabies. Doreen was a member of the Mesquite United Methodist Church where she later met and found companionship with her second husband Maury Nelson.

Tags

Recommended for you