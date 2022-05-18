DOTT FRYE, 94, of Chapmanville, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va.
She was born February 6, 1928, in Lincoln County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Byron and Jessie Atkins Ramey. She was the eldest of seven children.
Dott graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1947. She later attended Morris Harvey College where she received a teaching certificate in 1963. Dott went on to teach for 36 years, touching the lives of numerous generations of children.
Dott attended Shining Light United Baptist Church at Chapmanville, W.Va., where she was very active in the Ladies Aide Society. She also volunteered throughout the community with different women's organizations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Ira Frye. Dott was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Ramey and Maxine (Homer) Kretzer; one brother, Raymond (Vesta) Ramey; two nephews, David Ramey and Rick Ramey; and two nieces, Tonya Campbell and Gina Runyon.
Dott was dearly loved by her family and is survived by one sister, Arlene Dalton of Huntington, W.Va.; two brothers, Robert Ramey of Huntington, W.Va., and Terry (Magdalene) Ramey of Carlinville, Ill. Dott was cherished by four nieces, Vicki (Sam) McCann of Carlinville, Ill., Stacey Ramey, Karen Ramey-Gregg, and Jeri Gurnicz, all of Chicago, Ill. She is also survived by a nephew, Timothy (Marilyn) Kretzer of Ohio as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
She will be deeply missed.
Funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va., with Pastor Rick Adkins officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services May 16 at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.