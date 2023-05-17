EFFIE MEEKS SPRY LILLEY, 75, a resident of Hwy. 39 South, Henderson, N.C., died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Maria Parham Health. Born on April 7, 1948, in Lincoln County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ossie Kinser and Muriel Meeks Tomblin, and was the widow of Raymond Joe Lilley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Alonzo Tomblin and two sisters, Garnett Fisher and Connie Fillinger.
Effie was a retired clerk at Southern Auto Parts and a member of the Dingess House of Prayer in Breeden, West Virginia.
She is survived by two daughters, Laura Spry Thompson of Henderson and Angela Spry Farmer (Carlos) of Franklinton; one son, Ernie Spry (Missy) of Whitman, West Virginia; two step-sons, Raymond Lilley and Robbie Lilley of Henderson; three sisters, Sussie Adkins, Sherry Schoenberger and Mary Farmer, all of Logan, West Virginia; three brothers, Johnny Tomblin of Twelve Pole, West Virginia, Everal Tomblin, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, and Marvin Tomblin of Dingess, West Virginia; a special brother-in-law, James "Jim" Lilley; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Freeman Funeral Home.
Funeral services on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Freeman Funeral Home in Chapmanville, West Virginia, by Rev. Greg Taylor. Burial in Sheppard Cemetery in Laurel Branch, West Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Spry, Blake Thompson, Darren Kinser, Adam Kinser, Jonathan Farmer, Jackson "Bub" Prince Jr., and Matt Kinser.