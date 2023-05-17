Thank you for Reading.

Effie Meeks Spry Lilley
EFFIE MEEKS SPRY LILLEY, 75, a resident of Hwy. 39 South, Henderson, N.C., died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Maria Parham Health. Born on April 7, 1948, in Lincoln County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ossie Kinser and Muriel Meeks Tomblin, and was the widow of Raymond Joe Lilley.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Alonzo Tomblin and two sisters, Garnett Fisher and Connie Fillinger.

