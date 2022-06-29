Eldon Keith Rebar Jun 29, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELDON KEITH REBAR, 77 of Omar, W.Va., died June 21 in Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Memorial service at 6 p.m. June 27 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags W.va. Keith Rebar Omar Funeral Home Chapel Charleston W.va. Memorial Service Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView