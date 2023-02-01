Ezral Junior Hatfield Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EZRAL JUNIOR HATFIELD of Baisden, W.Va., father of Danielle Ratliff of Man, W.Va., died Jan. 26 at home. Arrangements are being directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView