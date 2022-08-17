Thank you for Reading.

Fannie Eloise Blair Shannon
MRS. FANNIE ELOISE "WEDGIE" BLAIR SHANNON, 71 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., quietly and peacefully departed this life on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 18, 1951, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Anna Audrey Wells and Elmer Lee Blair. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Houston Shannon, whom she married December 19, 1970, and her brother, Ricky Blair.

