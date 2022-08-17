Fannie Eloise Blair Shannon

MRS. FANNIE ELOISE "WEDGIE" BLAIR SHANNON, 71 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., quietly and peacefully departed this life on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born March 18, 1951, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Anna Audrey Wells and Elmer Lee Blair. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Houston Shannon, whom she married December 19, 1970, and her brother, Ricky Blair.
At an early age Fannie professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined the Wharncliffe Church of God where she was a dedicated member and taught Sunday school faithfully for many years. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality she was loved by many. Fannie's Christian life was as beautiful as the roses that she loved so much, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children, DeeDee Shannon, and GiGi (Charles Jr.) Shannon Mudd; grandchildren Ty Cox and Shannon Cantrell; great-grandchildren MaKayla, Aurora, and Baylee Crisp; brothers George "Butchie" Baxter, James "Jimmy" Baxter, and Elmer (Jeanie) Blair; sisters Nancy Blair, and Lillie Blair Smith Miller. She is also survived by a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dianna Browning Smith and therapy dog Dutchess Smith.
Honoring her wishes her remains are to be cremated. Memorial church services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Wharncliffe Church of God. Graveside services for both Fannie and Paul will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, in Highland Memory Gardens at Chapmanville, W.Va.