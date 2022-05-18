GEORGE MILTON BRYANT, 86 passed away on May 5, 2022, at his home in St. Cloud, Florida. He was the husband of Betty Jane Bryant. They shared 66 years of marriage together.
Born in Logan, W.Va., he was the son of the late John and Tollie Bryant. He served in the United States Navy from 1953-1957. While in W.Va., he was owner of Chapmanville Mine Service and a founding member and director of Bank of Chapmanville. After moving to Florida in 1994, he helped his son Barry to establish Bryant Building Co., Inc.
George was a faithful member of Heartcry Chapel since 2005. He enjoyed camping and fishing, summer all trips back to W.Va., to visit family, working and repairing whatever needed fixed for family and neighbors, and spending time with his grandson, Gabe. He will be remembered for his strength of character, integrity, hard work ethic of excellence, commitment to his wife, family, and friends, and his love of the Lord.
He is survived by his wife Betty, son Barry, daughter-in-law Vanessa, grandson Gabe and his fiancée Emily, and great-granddaughter Layken Jane. He is predeceased by his parents John and Tollie Bryant, two sisters, Opal and Vada, six brothers, Fred, Charlie, Tommy, Troy, Kyle and Rex.
Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. May 13, 2022, at Heartcry Chapel, 5225 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, St. Cloud, FL 34771, with internment at Osceola Memorial Gardens, Kissimmee, Florida. Viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital to help fight cancer.