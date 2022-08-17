GLENNA DAWN HALL O'BRIEN was born on April 23, 1941; beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on August 12, 2022, at the age of 81 after a five-year battle with lung disease.
She was born in Logan, West Virginia, and graduated from Logan High School in 1959. In her early years she attended Justice Christian Church. Following high school graduation, she moved to Florida where she worked in the Orange County Planning Department, Orlando, Fla. She then spent her career working in commercial real estate, first with Florida Ranch Lands and then with Maury Carter and Associates, Orlando, Fla.
"Dawnie" as she was so affectionately called was loving, compassionate, and selfless. She found joy in giving to others. Dawnie always felt best when she was able to give of herself and help someone in need; improving the lives of many people she knew.
She enjoyed sewing, golfing with the Palm Springs "Niners," traveling, and expanding her knowledge. She studied floral arrangement and Chinese cooking with a local woman named Siu Siu. She enjoyed giving elaborate themed parties, thus earning the nickname "Mini Martha Stewart." Dawnie and her husband, Robert "O'B" spent many years traveling the United States making many beautiful memories together.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, Lonnie Todd and Doris Justice Hall of Logan, W.Va., and her daughter Beth Michele and the love of her life, Robert "O'B" O'Brien.
She is survived by her sister, Pamela Dikeou (Deno); daughter Kelly Gierach (David), and stepchildren Larry O'Brien (Sabrina), Bobby O'Brien, Michael O'Brien, Susan Cagnassola (Michael) and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank Jessica at Brookdale Living and the staff, and Vistas Hospice for all their love and care.
A private service will be held in Winter Park, Fla., to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers help someone who is in need. Matthew 25:40 "Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine you did for me."