Gwendolyn Sue Nelson

GWENDOLYN SUE "GWEN" NELSON, 64 of Logan, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023, leaving from Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan, W.Va.
Born August 6, 1958, at Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Luther and Ernestine Adams Vance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kasey Nelson; one brother, Danny Vance; three sisters, Patty Vance, Vicky Vance, and Wilma Vance; her maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents; and one brother-in-law, Brian Scott Nelson.
Gwen was a 1976 graduate of Logan High School. In her early years, she worked as a salesclerk at Burman's Jewelry Store in Downtown Logan. Shortly after she left the jewelry store, she started her career as a postmaster where she served for 10 years at the Omar Post Office. She then continued her education at the University of Charleston where she received an associate degree in respiratory therapy in 1997. Gwen worked as a respiratory therapist for 13 years at Logan Regional Medical Center where she impacted countless lives.
She was a devout Christian and attended the McConnell Freewill Baptist Church for many years until her health no longer permitted her to do so. A loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Gwen was very devoted to her family and loved her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed pottery and making ceramic items. She also loved the outdoors and four-wheeling. Gwen was dearly loved, and she will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 44 years, Thomas R. Nelson Jr., whom she married on February 10, 1978; two sons, Kody Nelson of San Antonio, Texas, and Jason Wheeler of Florida; four grandchildren, Bella Boles, Khloe Boles, John Trent, and Josh Trent; one brother, Mitchell (Debbie) Vance of Louisville, Ky.; one brother-in-law, Michael (Marsha) Nelson of Malinta, Ohio; and one sister-in-law, Angie (Matt) Rice of Napoleon, Ohio. Additionally, Gwen also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel at Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Roscoe Chafin officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va.