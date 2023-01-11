Thank you for Reading.

Gwendolyn Sue Nelson
SYSTEM

GWENDOLYN SUE "GWEN" NELSON, 64 of Logan, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023, leaving from Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan, W.Va.

Born August 6, 1958, at Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Luther and Ernestine Adams Vance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kasey Nelson; one brother, Danny Vance; three sisters, Patty Vance, Vicky Vance, and Wilma Vance; her maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents; and one brother-in-law, Brian Scott Nelson.

Tags

Recommended for you