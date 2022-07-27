Thank you for Reading.

Harry Franklin Hunter
HARRY FRANKLIN HUNTER, 89, of Millwood, W.Va., formerly of Chapmanville, W.Va., passed away peacefully and entered his eternal rest on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with his family at his side.

Born January 30, 1933, in Greenview, W.Va., he was the son of the late Ramie Lawrence Hunter and Zelma Baisden Hunter. He was a 1950 graduate of Scott High School, Madison, W.Va.

