Hazel Mills Kinser
MRS. HAZEL MILLS KINSER, 91, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, formerly a 78-year resident of Verdunville, West Virginia, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsvville.

She was born November 10, 1930, at Verdunville, a daughter of the late Ked and Anna Hopson Mills. She also was the stepdaughter of the late Zella Smith Mills.

