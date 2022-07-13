HUGH ARTHUR CAMPBELL, 69, of Pipestem, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022, at his home. Born in Logan, on July 1, 1952, he was the son of the late Hugh Alderson and Phyllis Jean Campbell. Additionally, he was proceeded in death by his sister Janice Campbell Buckley. He is survived by his loving wife Cindy Campbell, three children David (Andrea) Campbell of Princeton, Beth (Scott) Melton of St. Albans, Matt (Stephanie) Campbell of Lewisburg and nine grandchildren, Grace, Abigail, Sarah, Isabelle, Eli, Caleb, Rein, Eliza, and Ava. Stepchildren, Tammy Morse (David and Raven) of Aynor, S.C., and Bill Dunn (Melanie) of Charlottesville, Va., as well as a host of colleagues and friends. Hugh was an educator at heart receiving his undergraduate and master's degrees in Education from Marshall University as well as a Doctorate from the University of Tennessee. He was a professor at Concord University for 29 years and was immensely dedicated to his students. Outside of his family, Hugh's greatest passion was flying. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Princeton for over 30 years, as well as teaching Sunday school. A memorial service will be held in Hugh's honor on Tuesday, July 5 at First Baptist Church on 1116 Mercer Street in Princeton WV 24740. A time of gathering and sharing will be held at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church with a service to be held at 6 p.m. in the main sanctuary with Pastor Jason Spade officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made in Hugh's honor to First Baptist Church of Princeton at the aforementioned address. Romans 8:28: And we know that all things work together for good, to those who love God, to those who are called according to his purpose. The Campbell family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.