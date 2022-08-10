Hurston Marcum

HURSTON "BABA" MARCUM, 76, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2022, from lung cancer. He was born on June 15, 1946, at Ethel, W.Va., to Acie and Annie Newsome Marcum.
He was a certified welder by trade, former owner operator of the Man SmokeHouse, Mecca Drive Inn and B&K Auto Sales. He graduated from Logan High School in 1965.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Earl, Ace Jr. and John "Buck" Marcum, sisters Gayle Marcum, Bessie Marcum and Pauline Spry. Also preceding him in death was his best friend and grandson, Michael "Jared" Booth.
He is survived by his wife Sandra, daughters Lynn (Paul Michael) Booth, Angie Stroud (Lonnie Pauley), both of Wayne and son Kevin Marcum of Logan WV, three Grandchildren-Kristin (Jamie) Dickerson, Whitney Stroud, Cody Stroud. Special grand daughter-in-law Shana Booth. Five great-grandchildren Braylon Gilliam, Lauryn Saunders, Kyson Stiltner, Arabella Booth, and Oakley Dickerson, two sisters Tennessee "Sissy" Moore of Lenore and Birdie Newsome of Dingess.
Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va.
Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. August 7 at the funeral home.
Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements.