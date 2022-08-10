Thank you for Reading.

Hurston Marcum
HURSTON "BABA" MARCUM, 76, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2022, from lung cancer. He was born on June 15, 1946, at Ethel, W.Va., to Acie and Annie Newsome Marcum.

He was a certified welder by trade, former owner operator of the Man SmokeHouse, Mecca Drive Inn and B&K Auto Sales. He graduated from Logan High School in 1965.

