ILETA MAE MAYNARD McCALLISTER, 89 of Holden, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born March 19, 1933, at Whitman, a daughter of the late Wetzel G. and Cynthia Bradshaw Maynard. Her husband Charles Eugene "Gene" McCallister also preceded her in death along with her older siblings, Virgil Maynard and Irene Maynard Rucker. lleta was a faithful member of the Central United Baptist Church since
June 12, 1960.
Survivors include her children: Linda Sue Brennan and husband John of Chapmanville, Dianna Perdue of Charleston, Kevin McCallister of Holden, and Kim Jon McCallister and wife Brenda of Charleston; four grandchildren: Jared and Ethan McCallister of Holden, Jon Elliot Brennan and wife Gina of Anchorage, Alaska, and Patrick Brennan and his wife Lindsay of Charleston; three great-grandchildren: Vivian and Evelyn Brennan of Charleston, and Brooks McCallister Brennan of Anchorage.
Also surviving are sisters: Laverne Hall and her husband Joe, and Claudine Maynard, all of Holden.
Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Central United Baptist Church with Elder Drew Bledsoe and Bill Wooten officiating. Burial followed at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville.
Akers-James Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.