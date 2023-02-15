Thank you for Reading.

Ileta Mae Maynard McCallister
ILETA MAE MAYNARD McCALLISTER, 89 of Holden, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born March 19, 1933, at Whitman, a daughter of the late Wetzel G. and Cynthia Bradshaw Maynard. Her husband Charles Eugene "Gene" McCallister also preceded her in death along with her older siblings, Virgil Maynard and Irene Maynard Rucker. lleta was a faithful member of the Central United Baptist Church since

June 12, 1960.

