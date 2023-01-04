Thank you for Reading.

Irene Maynard Rucker
IRENE MAYNARD RUCKER, 92 of Justice Addition passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Beth, with whom she had recently been residing.

Irene was born November 13, 1930, at #22 Holden, the oldest daughter of the late Wetzel Maynard and Cynthia Bradshaw Maynard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bob Rucker; her older brother, Virgil Maynard; brother-in-law, Charles "Gene" McCallister, brother-in-law, Harold B. Rucker, and a very special sister-in-law, Mary Jo Rucker Samson.

