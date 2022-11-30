MR. JACKIE R. MONTGOMERY, age 87, a resident of Philippi, W.Va., departed this life early Wednesday morning November 23, 2022, at the home of his daughter Connie Mundy with whom he had made his home with the past few years. Death was following a period of declining health. He was born December 8, 1934, in Logan County, W.Va., a son of the late Ward and Lillian Montgomery.
On May 30, 1957, he was united in marriage to the late Jacqueline Green Montgomery who preceded him in death on June 2, 2013.
He is survived by one daughter, Connie H. Mundy and husband Ronnie of Philippi; one son, Stuart L. Montgomery and wife Terry of Ocala Florida; one brother, Roger Montgomery of Ohio; two sisters, Linda Conley of Ohio and Audrey Kelly of Chapmanville, W.Va. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond Montgomery, Howard Montgomery, Jim Conley, Alvin Whitt, and one sister, Marie Montgomery.
Mr. Montgomery was a 1953 graduate of Man High School, and was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Army. He retired from General Motors Corporation in Ohio as a foreman, with thirty-five and a half years of employment. While living in Ohio he coached Bantam Football, coached baseball and played in the community softball league, and was a pitcher until the age of 82. Being a veteran, he was a member of the American Legion Post #610 of Brook Park, Ohio. He was a devoted husband, and father and loved his family wholeheartedly. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends will be received from the Talbott Funeral Home, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, in Belington on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. the funeral hour, when final rites will be conducted from the funeral home chapel with the Pastor John Villers officiating with Mr. Montgomery's son Stuart delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Barbour Memorial Cemetery near Belington, where full military honors will be accorded by the United States Army and the Belington American Legion Post #96. Condolences can be made to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com. The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Jackie R. Montgomery.