JEAN ALTHEA TURNER, 91, of Logan, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jean was born in Logan, West Virginia to Garland and Annie Turner on October 13, 1930. She attended Aracoma High School. After High School she worked as a records clerk for the Logan County Welfare office. She retired after 30-plus years of dedicated service. She was a member of both St. Phillips Baptist Church and Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed bible study, singing for the Lord and her favorite song was "I am Redeemed." She was truly a good and faithful servant to the Lord. She would often say "I may not be what I want to be but I am not what I used to be." She also was very involved in community activities. She enjoyed puzzle books, playing bingo, dancing, watching game shows, westerns and visiting with family and friends.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Annie Turner, three brothers, David Turner, Welton Turner, Sr., and Garland Turner Jr., three sisters, Helen Turner, Faye Williams and Freda Harris.
Jean is survived by three brothers, Herbert Turner, Huntington, W.Va., William "Bill" Turner, Atlanta, Ga.. and Ivory Turner, Huntington, W.Va.; and six children, David (Michelle) Coleman of Philadelphia, Pa., Drusilla (Roy) Bond of Aberdeen, Md., Jerry Turner (Luz Maria) of Las Vegas, Nev., Danessa Tuner of Columbus, Ohio, Michael Oden (Sharon, deceased) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Tonya Myers of Warrenton, N.C.. She has 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. June 12, 2022, at St. Phillip's Missionary Baptist Church in Cora, W.Va., with Reverend Curtis Calloway and Reverend Audie Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville, W.Va. A visitation will begin two hours prior to the funeral service.
Davis Funeral Home of Las Vegas, Nev., and Collins Funeral Home Inc. of Switzer, W.Va., are in charge of arrangements.