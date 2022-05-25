JOAN KIDD, age 93 of Alma, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Masonic Pathways in Alma. She was born October 14, 1928, in Logan, West Virginia the daughter of Charles William and Mabel Fountain Vaughan Small. Joan married James Kidd, Jr. on August 26, 1946, in Pikeville, Kentucky a blessed union of 59 years, until his passing in 2005.
Joan was a faithful Christian her whole life, loving God with all her heart. She joined the First Baptist Church in Logan, W.Va., where she enjoyed singing in the choir. After moving to Alma in 1969, she joined the Alma United Methodist Church, singing in their choir for many years.
In her younger years, Joan, loved having coffee with her neighbors, playing tennis, swimming, and roller skating. She was active in the Order of the Easter Star #43 for 47 years, becoming Worthy Matron and serving as their pianist. She was also involved with the Women's Clubs of Logan, W.Va., and Alma.
She loved dogs and in her later years became the neighborhood cat lady by feeding and providing for stray cats. The neighborhood kids knew her as Mamaw and loved her chocolate chip cookies. She never learned to drive and loved living in town, where she could walk to church and the beauty shop. After moving to the Masonic Pathways, she enjoyed playing Bingo, singing, and going to many activities, while in her room she did many wordsearch puzzles and watched soap operas and game shows on television. She made many friends with the residents and staff. One of her favorite quotes was: "I am half West Virginian, half Kentuckian and a fullblood Hillbilly."
Joan was a kindhearted soul and never met a person she didn't like or couldn't talk to. She always found the good in everyone and was a true believer in forgiveness and faith. She was an ever-devoted wife, mother, grandma and Mamaw.
The entire family would like to thank all the Masonic Pathways staff for the loving care they showed Joan.
Joan is survived by three daughters, Linda (Danny) Egnor of Tarboro, N.C., Kathy (Tim) Skinner of Ithaca and Cindy Poisson of Alma; eight grandchildren, Jamie (Angie) Egnor, Brien (Rosa) Skinner, Missy (Gene) Reed, Heather (Shawn) Seeley, Danny Joe (Kelly) Egnor, Michael (Keisha) Skinner, Brandon Poisson, Joshua (Haylee Mayes) Poisson; 18 great-grandchildren; 12 great- great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lucy Small; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; two sisters, Lorraine Ellis, Leona Tate; and three brothers, Wilfred, Deward and Paul Small.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Masonic Pathways, Doig Chapel in Alma. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma and on Thursday from noon until the time of services at the chapel. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Masonic Pathways, Gratiot County Animal Shelter or G.A.I.N.
To view Joan's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.