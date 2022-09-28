John M. Baisden Sep 28, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHN M. BAISDEN, 79, of Verdunville, W.Va., died Sept. 26 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags W.va. Cremation John M. Baisden Arrangement Funeral Home Logan Regional Medical Center Service Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView