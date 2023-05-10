Joseph Sidney Gollie

After many years of illness, JOSEPH SIDNEY "JOEBOY" GOLLIE, 73 of Danville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
He was born on February 9, 1949, at Hunt "Greenville," W.Va. He was the son of the late Joe Gollie and the late Mildred Frances "Montgomery" Gollie of Claypool, W.Va.
Joseph "Joe" was a 1967 graduate of Man High School. He retired from the West Virginia Public Service Commission as a Senior Utility Analyst. He volunteered for the draft in 1967. He loved his time in the Army. He was in the Army for approximately 22 years and retired with the grade of First Sergeant (1SG E8). He served in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, and numerous bases in the United States. He was diagnosed by the Veterans Administration as having been exposed to Agent Orange. He was a Gold Legacy Life Member of VFW Post 5578 Madison, WV; Life Member of American Legion Post 0075 Whitesville, W.Va.; Life Member Disabled American Veterans Chapter #56 Oceana, W.Va., and Life Member Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 0308 Logan, W.Va.
Joseph attended college at the University of Maryland European Division and received a Bachelor of Science degree in business management. He attended college at Fairmont State where he studied business and psychology. He attended the University of Charleston where he received an Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. Joe said the best thing that ever happened to him was when he gave his life to the Lord on August 5, 2000. An old saying in the Army was "All those medals and diplomas, with a dime (1969), will get you a cup of coffee." He was a member of the Hilltop Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in West Madison, W.Va.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Charlotte Kay Blankenship Gollie; one daughter, Melissa Kay Gollie Soltesz and her husband David Soltesz of Moundsville, W.Va.; one son, Joe Gollie and his wife Ashley Megan Farrell Gollie of Hurricane, W.Va.; one granddaughter, Savanah Kay Soltesz of Moundsville, W.Va.; three grandsons, Isaac Hunter Gollie, Jonah Cruz Gollie, and Ezra Joseph Gollie, all of Hurricane, W.Va.; one sister, Shelia Rene Gollie Combs and her husband Frank Combs of Man, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a one-day service at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with Pastor Jeff Mosteller of Hilltop Chapel Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Joe will be laid to rest in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, Logan County, W.Va., with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, W.Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends.