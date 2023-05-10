Thank you for Reading.

Joseph Sidney Gollie


After many years of illness, JOSEPH SIDNEY "JOEBOY" GOLLIE, 73 of Danville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

He was born on February 9, 1949, at Hunt "Greenville," W.Va. He was the son of the late Joe Gollie and the late Mildred Frances "Montgomery" Gollie of Claypool, W.Va.

