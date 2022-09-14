JUANITA GRACE ELLIS, age 76, loving mother of three girls passed away in the early hours of September 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Juanita was born February 15, 1946, in Ohio and grew up in West Virginia surrounded by her large family; she had eight siblings.
Juanita was a small business owner in Ripley, West Virginia, and had four great loves.
Our Lord Jesus was her "First Love" She was strong and gifted in prayer. Even in her last days, when you started to pray for her, she would end up praying for you. She cherished everyone in her prayer circle and they became family.
Her second loves were her three girls, Tracey Lyn, Patricia Ann, and Natalie Sue. You taught us love, strength, determination, and Christianity.
Her third loves were her five grandchildren, Ivie, Luke, Jenna, Collin and Jayde and two great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Emily. She was the best Maw Maw and loved time spent with them.
Her fourth love was her home. It was her safe haven and she never desired to go on vacation. Her home truly was where her heart was at.
"Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord." Matthew 25:21
There will be a graveside memorial service at 2:30 p.m. September 17, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.