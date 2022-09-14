Thank you for Reading.

Juanita Grace Ellis
JUANITA GRACE ELLIS, age 76, loving mother of three girls passed away in the early hours of September 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Juanita was born February 15, 1946, in Ohio and grew up in West Virginia surrounded by her large family; she had eight siblings.

Juanita was a small business owner in Ripley, West Virginia, and had four great loves.

