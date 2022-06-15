Judith Carol Dixon Stone

If you're planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people. JUDITH "JUDY" CAROL DIXON STONE gained her heavenly wings on June 11, 2022, at Teays Valley Assisted Living Facility, where she had been a resident for just over a year. Judy was born in Prestonsburg, Ky., on June 3, 1941, to Carl and Jean Mullens Dixon. She attended Pikeville College where she met Bill, her husband of almost 59 years. She began her teaching career at the alma mater Prestonsburg High where she taught one year while she waited on Bill to graduate. Her second year teaching was at a Scioto County School, Ohio, before moving to West Virginia where she continued teaching at Sharples High School. When Sharples closed, she transferred to Chapmanville High School until she retired after teaching 37 years. She was an extremely passionate teacher and touched many students lives. She served as a guidance counselor, volunteered on numerous school boards and participated in school activities which had positive impacts on so many. Judy was an avid fan for both WVU Mountaineer and Kentucky Wildcat Basketball. She loved adventure and to travel. She attended Madison United Methodist Church and volunteered for Boone Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband Bill of Madison; brother Doug (Winnie) Dixon of Lexington, Ky.; nephew David Stone of Uneeda; niece Lesli (Dale) Smith of Branchland; and many, many special friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boone Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Rev. Tom Bias officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.