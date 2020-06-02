Essential reporting in volatile times.

TIMOTHY PATRICK CLARK, 60, of Ashland, husband of Kim Perry Clark, died May 17, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked in construction. His wishes were to be cremated and have private services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.