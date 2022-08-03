Leonard Martin Backus

LEONARD MARTIN "MARTY" BACKUS, 81, of Ratliff Road, Mullins, Pike County, Kentucky, died Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 18, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia, the only son of the late Martin and Elizabeth Eileen Fink Backus of Mullens, West Virginia.
A graduate of Mullens High School, Marty earned an associate degree in Washington, D.C. before returning to his native West Virginia in 1967, first as advertising manager at WVOW AM/FM Radio in Logan, and later as general manager of Logan Broadcasting Corporation, parent company of the radio stations.
Marty worked for Logan Broadcasting Corporation 14 years, except for a brief tenure in the news department at WSAZ-TV3 in Huntington, West Virginia. Although he was a natural for television news, he and his family much preferred small-town living, so he returned to WVOW until his move to Pikeville.
Marty was recruited to work for Appalachian Newspapers as advertising director in 1980. He was named president and publisher of the Appalachian News-Express in 1990, a position he held until 2007. In 2001, he was tapped to lead the Kentucky Press Association as its president. He also represented the News-Express on the board of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce (now the Southeast Kentucky Chamber) and was elected president of the Chamber during that time.
Marty joined the Pikeville Church of Christ (now Cornerstone Christian Church) in 1985, remaining a faithful member until his death. In fact, his last public outing was to attend worship services at Cornerstone in September 2021.
A long-time board member of the Pikeville Family YMCA, Marty received the organization's Outstanding Service Award in 2019.
A member of the Pikeville Rotary Club, Marty served as president during the local club's 75th Anniversary year, 1996-1997. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow, a designation named for Rotary International's founder and conferred upon individuals who contribute significantly to the Rotary Foundation's worldwide humanitarian service projects.
In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his only son, Leonard Martin Backus Jr., in 2011.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Judith Wiley Backus; sister Janet (James E.) Lester of Grove City, Ohio; three daughters: Karla Sue (Steve) Morris, Saulsbury, Tennessee; Leigh Anne Dials, Silverhill, Alabama; and Robin R. Loos, Harrison, Ohio; nine grandchildren: Brandon M. Chaffins, Andrew Dials, Stephanie R. Loos, Aaron J. Chaffins, Amanda L. Chaffins, Tabitha R. Dials, Taylor L. Loos (Alex) Messey, Nicholas A. Loos, and Nathaniel A. Loos; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for friends and colleagues is set for Saturday, August 13, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Church on Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Bob Ford and Pastor Paul Potter officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of JW Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages people to make a memorial contribution to Cornerstone Christian Church, 222 Hambley Blvd., Pikeville, Ky. 41501.