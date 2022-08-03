Thank you for Reading.

Leonard Martin Backus
SYSTEM

LEONARD MARTIN "MARTY" BACKUS, 81, of Ratliff Road, Mullins, Pike County, Kentucky, died Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 18, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia, the only son of the late Martin and Elizabeth Eileen Fink Backus of Mullens, West Virginia.

A graduate of Mullens High School, Marty earned an associate degree in Washington, D.C. before returning to his native West Virginia in 1967, first as advertising manager at WVOW AM/FM Radio in Logan, and later as general manager of Logan Broadcasting Corporation, parent company of the radio stations.

Tags

Recommended for you