LINDA S. ADKINS ENGELKING, 60, has lost her courageous battle with breast cancer. She passed on November 16, 2022, at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana. Linda was born in Logan, West Virginia, on August 31, 1962, and was 1 of 8 children. She is preceded in death by her parents Franklin Adkins and Bonnie Adams Adkins of Chapmanville, West Virginia. After residing in Indiana, she met the love of her life Jeffrey, whom she wed in 2008. Linda rededicated her life to the Lord in 2021 at Stone Branch Church of God in Chapmanville, West Virginia. She loved her family dearly! She had 4 daughters and 15 grandbabies and was extremely proud of her large family. She was very close to all her sisters and her spot will now be a missing piece. Family vacations and family FaceTimes made her smile more than anything. She will be extremely missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Engelking; four daughters, Erica (Kyle) Sommers, Ashley (Mike York) Mellencamp, Jamie (Aaron) Rose, and Michelle Hickman; one brother, Lester Adkins; six sisters, Phyllis Vance, Teresa Sheppard, Wilma Craddock, JoAnn McCoy, Christina Sheppard, and Elizabeth Starr; and 15 grandchildren, Chayse, Treyton, Kaylee, Tori, Austin, Parker, Kate, Gwendolyn, Carter, Jacob, Jaylan, Natalie, Delylah, Samuel, and Corbyn. Visitation at Voss and Sons Funeral Service on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 11 am until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial in Riverview Cemetery. Her brother Lester "Bubby" Adkins officiates the service. Family request memorial contributions be made to Susan G Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.