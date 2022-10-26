Thank you for Reading.

Mable Parsons Merritt
SYSTEM

MABLE PARSONS MERRITT was born on a cold January 29, 1923, day in a log cabin in Beech Fork on Turkey Camp. She was one of eight children born to Maudie Ann Clay and Ed Parsons. Mable attended Wayne County Schools.

She married Willie "Bill" Merritt in 1943 and became a coal miner's wife and stepmother to Willodean, Buddy and Hope. Mable and Bill became parents to Barbara and Freddie and became a part of the coal mining community. They were members of the Becco United Baptist Church.

Tags

Recommended for you