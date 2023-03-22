Mae Loretta Cantrell Mar 22, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAE LORETTA WELLS CANTRELL, 62, of Logan, W.Va. died March 15 at Tug Valley ARH. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enology Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView