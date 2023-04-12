Maj. (Ret.) Donal Nolan Mathena

MAJOR (RET.) DONAL NOLAN MATHENA passed into his eternal reward Thursday, March 30, 2023, in the presence of family. Born in McConnell, W.Va., on April 28, 1930, Maj. Mathena resided there throughout his early life. He attended Logan High School and graduated in 1948 having made many life-long friends. Maj. Mathena married the late Mamie Eleanor Castelli on March 21, 1952, and together they had 3 children: Donal Nolan, Jr., Richard Stephen, and Sharon Sue. After a brief time as a student at Marshall University, Maj. Mathena enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946. His time of service included stations in Texas, Virginia, Kansas, France, and Georgia, as well as two tours of duty in Vietnam in 1966 and 1969. After Military retirement in 1974, Maj. Mathena retired to Valley, Ala., and became a local small business owner by opening White's Auto Store and other stores that served the community for several years. He also worked as Head of Security at Kimberly-Clark in LaGrange, Ga. Maj. Mathena retired in 1984 and spent his time as a very active member at Holy Family Catholic Church, rebuilding automobiles from his youth in his home shop, and watching Atlanta Braves baseball. Most of all though, he enjoyed visiting and traveling with his large extended family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Maj. Mathena is preceded in death by his parents Etta Mae and Sylva Cornealius, brothers Ray Augusta and Jack Caleb, sisters Mickey Porter and Irene Rhodes, wife Mamie Eleanor (2010), and grandson Zachary Paul (2017). He is survived by children Donal Jr (Kathleen) Mathena, Richard (Debra) Mathena, Sharon (Rodney) Bishop, grandchildren Diane, Kerry, Jeanette, Donal III, Richard Jr, David, Jason, Michael, Christopher, Lauren, and great grandchildren Calvin, Chelsa, Ashlin, Nolan, Alex, Anna, Stephen, Tyler, Drew, Noah, Connor, Samantha, Reagan, Xander, Lainey and Maddox.
Visitation and Rosery will be on April 27, 7 p.m. at Bluffton Funeral Home in Lanett, Ala. On April 28, which would have been Maj. Mathena's 93rd birthday, there will be a Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lanett, Ala., at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery at 1 p.m. All times are Eastern Daylight Time.
In lieu of flowers, Maj. Mathena's family requests donations be made to your local Hospice.