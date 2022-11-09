Martha Ann Bass Nov 9, 2022 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARTHA ANN BASS of Switzer, W.Va., died Oct. 29. She was a Registered Nurse. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Martha Ann Bass W.va. Worship Funeral Home Burial Chapel Switzer Collins Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView