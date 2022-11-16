Thank you for Reading.

Mary Edna Fry
MARY EDNA FRY, 79, of Logan, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, leaving from her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 22, 1943, at Paintsville, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Able and Edna Baisden Clay.

