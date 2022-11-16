MARY EDNA FRY, 79, of Logan, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, leaving from her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 22, 1943, at Paintsville, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Able and Edna Baisden Clay.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Wayne and Carime Fry; her infant son, Jerry Fry; one brother, Able Clay Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, Bill and Richard Fry.
Mary was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She served as secretary at Stollings Service Center for many years. Mary gave her life to the Lord in 2009 and faithfully attended Victory Freewill Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, George Fry; three children, Michael (Hattie) Fry, Tammy (Gary) White, and Joshua (Odessa) Fry; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Aaron (Mary) Fry and Aareona and Myah, Stephanie (Ryan) Estep and Sylas, Avery, and Sierra, Zayden White and Hunter White, Cary (Derrick) Burkes and Draysen, Ashleigh (Chase) Thompson and Kasen, Trenton, Sawyer, Skylynn, and Tucker Fry, and Billy (Elizabeth) White; one special niece, Lori (Dennis) Scheuvront and Andrew and Nicholas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Kenneth (Judy) Frye, David (Jeanne) Fry, Johnny (Pat) Fry, Jewel (Bill) Korody, Retha (Ronnie) Carter, Danny (Terry) Fry, and Carime (Gary) Brown. Additionally, Mary leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews along with a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home at Chapmanville, W.Va.
Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home at Chapmanville, W.Va., with Pastor Roscoe Chafin officiating.
Burial followed in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Pallbearers were Aaron Fry, Ryan Estep, Dennis Scheuvront, Jeff Carter, Chase Thompson, Billy Korody, Andrew Lester, and Nicholas Lester.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va.