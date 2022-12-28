MRS. MARY SUE TROGDON of Cloverdale, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born to the late Marcus Ray Curry and Frances Crabtree Curry in Logan County, West Virginia, on January 10, 1940. In addition to her parents, Mary Sue was preceded in death by four of her brothers, Estil Curry (Catherine), Sammy Curry (Patty), Dicky Curry (Pam), and Eddie Curry (Glenda).
Sue loved spending time with family and friends. She loved laughing, music, dancing and had a wonderful sense of humor. Everyone who met her felt a connection with her. Sue treated everyone like a friend. Sue was a homemaker and self-employed retiree, and she was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Roanoke, VA.
Those left to cherish her beloved memories are her loving husband of 63 years, Johnny Trogdon; her six children, Cindy Maynard (Jeff), Vicki Lloyd (Phil), Cathy Reed (Tony), Rick Trogdon (Sherry), Charles Trogdon (Amy), and Susan Jozwiak (Jay); 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Tommy David Curry and late wife Brenda Sue of Chapmanville, W.Va., all whom she loved dearly.
Sue will be laid to rest in a private family gathering at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
The family will hold a celebration of Mary Sue's life on Monday, January 2, 2023, at noon at the First Church of the Nazarene, 728 Highland Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia. Anyone wanting to attend this celebration is welcome. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service East Chapel, Cloverdale, VA 540-977-3909.