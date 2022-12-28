Thank you for Reading.

Mary Sue Trogdon
MRS. MARY SUE TROGDON of Cloverdale, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born to the late Marcus Ray Curry and Frances Crabtree Curry in Logan County, West Virginia, on January 10, 1940. In addition to her parents, Mary Sue was preceded in death by four of her brothers, Estil Curry (Catherine), Sammy Curry (Patty), Dicky Curry (Pam), and Eddie Curry (Glenda).

Sue loved spending time with family and friends. She loved laughing, music, dancing and had a wonderful sense of humor. Everyone who met her felt a connection with her. Sue treated everyone like a friend. Sue was a homemaker and self-employed retiree, and she was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Roanoke, VA.

