MONA LEE LUCAS DUTY died on August 1, 2022, just days after celebrating her 92nd birthday. Though mentally distanced in recent years with the development of Alzheimer's, Mona never lacked in giving and receiving love with those who knew her best. Surrounded by a grateful family, sharing rich memories, many tears, and lots of warm laughter, she was loosed back into the arms of God, to whom she had faithfully dedicated her life. Mona was born in West Virginia on July 24, 1930, the daughter of Bowden and Myrtie Lucas and sister of Glan and Glema, who all preceded her in death. She met Jim Duty at a Gospel meeting in Banco, W.Va., and ultimately the two of them married and began a true love story spanning 70 years. They were blessed with two children, David Wayne "Dave" and Sharon Lynn, both the pride and joy of their parents' hearts. Mona served in many roles including as a student at Marshall University, a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse, a bookkeeper, a banking employee and an Avon Saleswoman. But it was her role as a minister's wife for 57 years that defined her, serving as Jim's constant companion in their lifetime of service to God and others. She was a member of Southern Hills Church of Christ. Her varied interests included being a talented seamstress and playing golf with Jim, earning the nickname, "One Putt Mona." Jim and Mona's favorite shared passion was always family. Their home was the site of many fun-filled and joyful vacations for children and grandchildren. Mona was known for her generosity, hospitality, and care of others. Her life will continue to be celebrated by her husband Jim, son David (reunited in death), daughter Sharon (Keith), daughter-in-law Laurie Duty-Robinson, her granddaughter Shannon Ott (John), her grandson Ryan Nikolaus (Lisa), and her six great-grandchildren, Joshua, David, Naomi, and Jacob Ott, and Maya and Lucia Nikolaus. Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial, Franklin, Tenn., August 3rd at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at noon. Family burial will be in Veteran's Cemetery, McCrory Lane, Nashville. In lieu of flowers, please consider helping us build a well in Mona's honor by donating to The Living Water Project. For details on how to give online or by mail, please visit https://www.livingwaterwells.org/donate. When giving online, there is a field on the payment page that says, "Add special instructions to the seller." Click on that and add "in memory of Mona Duty." Donations can also be sent to The Living Water Project, 409 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.
