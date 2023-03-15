MYRTLE WENDEL WEST DAUGHERTY, age 101, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 8, 2023. She was surrounded by her family at her home in Oak Hill, Ohio. She was born April 24, 1921, at Amherstdale, West Virginia to the late John and Mary Stewart Wendel.
She is survived by her son, William "Buzzy" (Margaret) West; grandchildren Brent West, Cari (John) Livengood, Shelle (Jesse) Wightman, Charles West, Michelle West, and Stephen West; great-grandchildren Hunter Livengood, Ben Livengood, Lillie Wightman, Melanie Wightman, Naomi Wightman; a very special niece, Linda Wendell Heatherman; very good friends, Patty Jones, Dorothy Ruff, Ramona Jenkins, Susan Beman, Rick Elkins and so many others. Also surviving are several other great-nieces and nephews along with relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, John David West, who passed away November 15, 2022; first husband William Willis West; second husband Gene Daugherty; brothers William Wendel, and Arnold Wendel.
Myrtle went to Amherstdale Grade School. She married her first husband, William West in 1938 and started her family. In 1953 she moved to Stollings, West Virginia. She was the first female meat cutter/butcher for Guyan Eagle Coal Company, then Ethel Chilton Coal Company and West Virginia Super Markets. She later owned and operated a drive-in restaurant named the "Sugar Shack." In 1966 she and her husband Gene Daugherty bought and moved to a farm at Oak Hill, Ohio. After the death of her husband in 1994, she continued to live on that farm until her death.
Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home in Oak Hill, Ohio. Funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Centerpoint Cemetery on Centerpoint Road, Oak Hill, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.