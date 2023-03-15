Thank you for Reading.

Myrtle Wendel West Daugherty
SYSTEM

MYRTLE WENDEL WEST DAUGHERTY, age 101, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 8, 2023. She was surrounded by her family at her home in Oak Hill, Ohio. She was born April 24, 1921, at Amherstdale, West Virginia to the late John and Mary Stewart Wendel.

She is survived by her son, William "Buzzy" (Margaret) West; grandchildren Brent West, Cari (John) Livengood, Shelle (Jesse) Wightman, Charles West, Michelle West, and Stephen West; great-grandchildren Hunter Livengood, Ben Livengood, Lillie Wightman, Melanie Wightman, Naomi Wightman; a very special niece, Linda Wendell Heatherman; very good friends, Patty Jones, Dorothy Ruff, Ramona Jenkins, Susan Beman, Rick Elkins and so many others. Also surviving are several other great-nieces and nephews along with relatives and friends.

Recommended for you