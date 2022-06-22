NANCY LOUVINA WARREN ALLEN, age 83 of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital's Long-Term Care Unit.
Born September 8, 1938, in Logan, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Beatrice Cooke Clark. Besides her mother, Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Scott Allen; her sister, Linda Giles; her maternal grandparents, Seth and Alza Cooke; her father, Francis G. "Whitey" Warren; and her stepfather, Bill Clark.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert H. "Bob" Allen; her sisters, Cynthia Winter (husband Curt) and Lynne James; her niece, Stephanie Stewart; and her nephews, Seth Winter (wife Heather), Luke Winter (wife Pam), Matt Winter (wife Jessie), and Thomas Baldwin (wife Vickie).
Nancy graduated from Alderson-Broaddus College in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and a minor in Psychology. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 42 years and retired from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind as Director of Health Services after 30 years.
Nancy and Bob married on January 13, 1961. She was a member of the Romney Presbyterian Church and served as organist there for 27 years.
The family wishes to express their thankfulness to the staff at the Long-Term Care Unit for the exceptional care that Nancy received during her stay there.
A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at the Romney Presbyterian Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Nancy's memory to: Romney Presbyterian Church, 100 West Rosemary Ln., Romney, WV 26757 or Romney Food Pantry, 49 North High St., Romney, WV 26757
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney 304.822.3511.