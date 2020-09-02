CAROLYN LEE “NAE” BRADSHAW, 78, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home. She was born March 30, 1942, in Boyd County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Samuel Mullins and Virginia Mullins Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dallas Matthew Bradshaw; a sister, Connie Sue Reliford; a brother, Larry D. Mullins; and infant son, Johnny Parsons. She is survived by a daughter, Kristin S. (Rusty) Bick of Kitts Hill, Ohio; a son, Roy D. Parsons of Flatwoods, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Brooklyn (Micah) Settle, Nick (Samantha) Bryant, Heath Markel, Haley Markel (Nathan) Knipp, Zac and Josh Parsons, Kyle Bradshaw, Dallas Ryan Bradshaw and Brody Bradshaw; five great-grandchildren, Raeleigh and Tripp, Tanner and Tate, and Hilda; and a very close friend, Ann Davis of Ashland, Ky. Funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, Ky. No visitation will be held. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- Herd women to play Ohio State, Kentucky this season
- Mixed bag for Mountaineers in scrimmage
- MU will allow fans at football games this fall
- Briason Mays seeing time at right tackle for WVU football
- WVU, Marshall football schedules
- WV native reaches new heights with Netflix science show for kids
- LVL play lifts Lottery revenue in July as casinos continue to struggle
- WV native reaches new heights with Netflix science show for kids
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Road patrol leads to arrest of Verdunville man on drug charges
- Chapmanville Chase bank at Airport Road to close in November
- Active cases of COVID-19 drops below 200 in Logan County
- Deputies seize pot, pills, money and a gun at Buffalo Creek Apts.
- TERRY BRENT STEPHENS
- Chapmanville has depth at WR with Dalton, Turner others
- Dwight Williamson: Hatfield and Chafin clans played large role in Logan history
- Logan County 911 awarded $45,000 in grant money for radios
- Family celebrates drive-through birthday party, parade
- WARREN G. PACK JR.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.