WILLIAM J. BOWEN, 87, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence. William was born on March 9, 1933 to the late Edison “Snib” Bowen and Ada Marie Smith Bowen. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Gail Snider Bowen, and one daughter, Lisa Renea Patton; three grandchildren, Alyson (Ryan) Ware, Tim (Beth) Browning and Heather Patton, four great-grandchildren, Aaden and Taryn Browning, Jack and Lily Ware; cousins Ronnie Smith, Pam Burcham and Carol White. William was employed by H.K. Porter (Connors Steel) for 30 years and retired from Bayou Steel of Laplace, Louisiana, in 1996. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Heartland Hospice of Lucasville, Ohio, for taking care of their husband, father, and grandfather during the time of his illness. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family. No services are scheduled at this time.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Williams, Elmores lead Herd That past Peoria All-Stars, 80-65, at TBT
- Want to teach a kid to fish? Here's how a pro does it
- Marshall football moving forward despite reported COVID-19 increases
- Utility disconnections set to resume as pandemic hardships continue
- $57 million of federal payments help WV’s June revenue finish in the black
- Marshall School of Medicine welcomes incoming residents, fellows virtually
- Powerball winner Jack Whittaker dies
- Seventy years ago, Korean War took heavy toll on West Virginia
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man busts window at Kroger with a shovel, says it's to get police help
- Harts man behind bars after fighting police
- Woman found with heroin at Chapmanville Inn
- Logan's Chirico has brought back football glory to Paintsville
- Country artist Steve Earle explores WV mining and lifestyle on new album
- GROVER ANDREW GRIMMETT
- Cries for police reform hit locally as trial begins for black man hospitalized after police encounter
- MARK PHILIP “PIC” PICCIRILLO
- Farley selected as BOE president, meeting times approved
- CLIFFORD DAVID BASSHAM
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.