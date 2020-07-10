Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

WILLIAM J. BOWEN, 87, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence. William was born on March 9, 1933 to the late Edison “Snib” Bowen and Ada Marie Smith Bowen. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Gail Snider Bowen, and one daughter, Lisa Renea Patton; three grandchildren, Alyson (Ryan) Ware, Tim (Beth) Browning and Heather Patton, four great-grandchildren, Aaden and Taryn Browning, Jack and Lily Ware; cousins Ronnie Smith, Pam Burcham and Carol White. William was employed by H.K. Porter (Connors Steel) for 30 years and retired from Bayou Steel of Laplace, Louisiana, in 1996. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Heartland Hospice of Lucasville, Ohio, for taking care of their husband, father, and grandfather during the time of his illness. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family. No services are scheduled at this time.