PETE MARTIN CODISPOTI, "POPPY" 68, of Lenoir City, TN formerly of Holden, WV, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Pete was born on August 7, 1953 to the late Bernard and Natalina Codispoti.
He was a 1971 graduate of Logan High School where he played football and baseball and was one of the best baseball players that ever came out of Logan. He would "run like the wind" and "had an arm like a rocket" according to his mentor and coach, the late Jack Stone. He attended Marshall University. He was a former track coach at LHS and coached some of the best athletes that became like family to him. Pete was a past employee of Metropolitan Life Insurance where he served Logan and surrounding areas. He later became an employee of Logan Regional Hospital for many years and the Logan County Board of Education, where he later retired.
Pete's heart was as big as the world and he had a smile on his face that was unforgettable. He was loved by so many and left a lasting impression. To meet him would mean you would never forget him. Growing up, Pete enjoyed writing and wrote some of the most beautiful poems. He had notebooks upon notebooks full of them. Pete enjoyed watching Fox news, old western movies, supporting Trump, politics in general, and watching his favorite Minnesota Twins. He always looked forward to coming home to the Holden Reunion and to his annual trip with his childhood friends to Goats Holler Farm.
He was preceded in death not only by his loving parents, but by his special sister who had a special place in his heart, Frances Catherine Codispoti, and nephews Michael (Tony) Gill and Christopher Codispoti, and one brother-in-law, Ralph Rossetti. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Chris, his daughters, Natalie (Sammy) Goodyear and Mika (Jason Brown). Grandchildren left to cherish his memory include Ethan, Kaiden, Talia, and Dominic Goodyear and Gabrielle, Eliana, and Emilia Brown. He also leaves behind brothers: Sostene (LeeAnn) Codispoti of Columbus, Ohio, Leonard (Kelly) Codispoti of Logan, Joe (Cindy) Codispoti of Holden, Frank (companion Dee) Codispoti of Logan; sisters: Rosalia Rossetti of Holden, Theresa (Robert) Iafrate of Beverly, Mass, and Barbara (Michael) Gill, Marie (Randy) Redmond, and Vickie (Doug) Hibbs, all of Holden; in addition to many loved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, WV. Friends may call on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Honaker Funeral Home with Rosary Services starting at 8 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be his son-in-laws Jason Brown and Sammy Goodyear, and his nephews: Joey Codispoti, Jonathan Codispoti, Martin Codispoti, Cody Redmond, Matthew Codispoti, Stephen Codispoti, and Cameron Codispoti. Honorary pallbearers include: Rod Sizemore, Keith Sabo, Keith Osborne, David Copley, Gary Sizemore, Gary George, Parker Williams, and Oval Adams.